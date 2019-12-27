Strack & Van Til, Family Express hope apps click with customers

Highland-based Strack & Van Til and Valparaiso-based Family Express both launched apps earlier this year to click with shoppers and encourage more customer loyalty.
The Northwest Indiana-based retailers have been using the mobile apps to enroll customers in rewards programs in which they can earn points and discounted or free products. The hope to give customers incentive to shop at their stores more frequently and less often at competitors.
They join a growing list of Region institutions have been trying to reach people on their phones with mobile apps, including the South Shore Line, the Village of Lansing, the Lake County Public Library, the South Shore Brewery Trail, banks like Centier and Peoples, and even Pawn King, a local pawn store chain with locations in Merrillville, East Chicago, Griffith and Portage.
Highland-based Strack & Van Til, which operates 20 supermarkets across Northwest Indiana, offers its app for free on the App store and Google Play Store. Users can get digital coupons, special deals, prize offers, targeted offers based on past purchases, and product recall notifications.
If shoppers scan the barcode from the app or give their phone number while making a purchase, they can earn points that eventually add up to discounted and free products.
"The app continues to grow," Strack & Van Til President and CEO Jeff Strack said. "Customers acceptance and use is growing leaps and bounds. As we continue to have that occur, we continue to look at how we can add more value to the customers that are coming here and doing their primary shopping here, how we can reward them even more. Growth has been at a high trajectory, with no slowing down."
Family Express, which has dozens of gas stations with attached convenience stores across northern Indiana, also lets customers with its app earn rewards through its F.E. Perks program, get discounts on gas and enjoy member pricing on items like coffee, pop or energy drinks.
Customers further can use the Family Express app, which is also available free for download, to find the nearest location or order food they can pick up at a nearby Family Express, like pizza, sandwiches or its signature square donuts.
"We try to reach the customer where they are," Family Express President and CEO Gus Olympidis said. "And the customer is on their phone."
For more information, visit familyexpress.com or strackandvantil.com.
