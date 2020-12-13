Strack & Van Til giving thousands of Region families Christmas dinners

Strack & Van Til is feeding the hungry across Northwest Indiana this holiday season.

The Highland-based supermarket chain, the largest based in the Calumet Region with 20 stores, donated 2,000 Christmas dinners to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana after giving it 1,500 dinners for Thanksgiving.

Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said the supermarket chain always donates to feed the needy since it is in the food business, but that help was especially and direly needed this year at a time when long lines have stretched down the road at food panties in Merrillville and Portage.

"With the pandemic there's a lot of food insufficiency," he said. "People are out of work. We want to help feed the hungry in the areas we serve."

Each dinner Strack & Van Til donated includes a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, and bread. They will be distributed at Food Bank's mobile markets and larger pantries.

Strack & Van Til also is donating $20,000 worth of $25 gift cards to the Salvation Army in Lake and Porter counties.