Strack & Van Til has been bringing back self-checkout lanes
urgent

Strack & Van Til, Northwest Indiana's largest homegrown grocery store chain, has brought back self-checkout lanes.

The Highland-based supermarket chain, which has locations across the Region, first installed self-checkout lanes in 2012 but eventually removed them. It's been installing newer models over the past month at many locations, including its Schererville store.

"By the end of June, Indiana Grocery Group will have self-checkouts in 15 of 21 stores," Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said. "The technology in the self-checkouts Strack & Van Til had before was becoming obsolete with very high maintenance costs. So the decision was made to remove them. Technology has improved and the cost self-checkouts is now lower, and are easier to use."

With unemployment at just 3.9% in Indiana, many retailers have struggled to find and retain employees. Help wanted signs hang in many stores and restaurants. Companies like CVS have been installing more self-checkout lanes, while Steak N Shake has been putting self-serve kiosks in its Northwest Indiana stores.

Self-checkout lanes have long been established at big-box retailers like Walmart, Target Meijer. Customers have gotten much more familiar and accustomed to them than when Strack & Van Til first rolled them out, and some prefer being able to breeze through rather than wait in a line for a cashier to ring up their items, Wilkinson said.

"The labor shortage is affecting most companies today but our decision was based on providing better customer service," he said. "Many customers like and prefer to use the self-checkouts today."

— Joseph Pete

