Strack & Van Til hosting a Checkout Challenge for The Salvation Army of Lake County

Strack & Van Til will host a Checkout Challenge to benefit The Salvation Army of Lake County at a time when the social services agency has seen increased need because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, customers at more than a dozen Strack & Van Til supermarkets in Lake County can round up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar to donate the change to benefit those in need. The proceeds will go to local food pantries, emergency food service, after-school programs, summer camps, music and art programs and other services The Salvation Army offers at its community centers in Gary, East Chicago and Hammond.

The nonprofit, which has 29 community centers in the greater Chicagoland area, works to help prevent homelessness, offers disaster assistance and provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.