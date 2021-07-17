Strack & Van Til hosting a Checkout Challenge for The Salvation Army of Lake County

Strack & Van Til will host a Checkout Challenge to benefit The Salvation Army of Lake County at a time when the social services agency has seen increased need because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Monday, customers at more than a dozen Strack & Van Til supermarkets in Lake County can round up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar to donate the change to benefit those in need. The proceeds will go to local food pantries, emergency food service, after-school programs, summer camps, music and art programs and other services The Salvation Army offers at its community centers in Gary, East Chicago and Hammond.
The nonprofit, which has 29 community centers in the greater Chicagoland area, works to help prevent homelessness, offers disaster assistance and provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.
“Strack & Van Til customers have been very generous in their donations in the checkout line in the past, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We know that as life returns to normal for many, there are individuals in our community who continue to experience a heightened risk of falling below the poverty line. Every donation makes a difference in helping our neighbors in need put food on the table, make rent, and find a safe place for their children to go after school.”
The Checkout Challenge will run from July 19 through Aug. 1 at Strack & Van Til Food Markets in Lowell, Hobart, Cedar Lake, Highland, Schererville, Hammond, Merrillville, Crown Point, Munster, Whiting, St. John and East Chicago.
The hope is to raise $35,000, up from the $30,000 Strack & Van Til customers donated to The Salvation Army of Lake County during a two-week Checkout Challenge last year.
For more information on The Salvation Army or the various programs it offers the community in Northwest Indiana, visit www.salarmylakecounty.org.