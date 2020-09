Strack & Van Til hosting job fairs at all 20 stores Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strack & Van Til is having job fairs at all 20 of its stores Friday.

The Highland-based supermarket chain, the largest local grocer headquartered in Northwest Indiana, is looking to fill 300 positions at all its locations. Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said the company needs to fill positions from grocery baggers all the way up through department managers.

More help is needed during the pandemic when more people are eating at home and placing online orders for grocery delivery or curbside pickup.

"We especially need more cashiers and more workers in the deli," he said. "The shortages are scattered."

The job fairs will take place between 2 and 6 p.m. at all grocery stores, including the Town & Country in Valparaiso.

Strack & Van Til is hiring cashiers, stockers, bakers, deli managers, meat cutters, seafood leads, cake decorators and bakery managers. No previous retail experience is required except for managerial and skilled positions, Wilkinson said.

Starting wages begin at $10.05 an hour.