Strack & Van Til, Kellogg to feed hungry children

Strack & Van Til, Kellogg and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are teaming up to feed hungry children in the Region this summer.

Kellogg will donate one meal for every box of participating Kellogg cereal bought at a Strack & Van Til supermarket starting Tuesday.

“During the summer months, when school is out of session, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana steps in with programming to fill the summer meal gap that children face," said Victor Garcia, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana president and CEO. “We hope to provide nutritious food to as many children as possible through our Backpack, Pantry Pack, and Mobile Market programs."

Low-income Northwest Indiana children who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year grapple with food insecurity during the summer months.

“At Kellogg, we strive each and every day to ensure that people are not just fed, but fulfilled,” said Michael Browne, Vice President, wholesale channel, Kellogg Company. “We know that summertime can be challenging for many when kids aren’t in school, and so we’re pleased to partner with Strack & Van Til to support the Food Bank and ensure that more families are getting access to needed meals.”