Strack & Van Til, Kellogg to feed hungry children
urgent

Strack & Van Til, Kellogg to feed hungry children

Strack & Van Til, Kellogg to feed hungry children

Strack & Van Til in Valparaiso 

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

Strack & Van Til, Kellogg and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are teaming up to feed hungry children in the Region this summer.

Kellogg will donate one meal for every box of participating Kellogg cereal bought at a Strack & Van Til supermarket starting Tuesday.

Alex Hale talks about the magic of the Wienermobile as he drives the mobile hot dog around the Strack & Van Til in Highland with fellow Hotdogger Mikayla Minnick. 

“During the summer months, when school is out of session, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana steps in with programming to fill the summer meal gap that children face," said Victor Garcia, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana president and CEO. “We hope to provide nutritious food to as many children as possible through our Backpack, Pantry Pack, and Mobile Market programs."

Low-income Northwest Indiana children who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year grapple with food insecurity during the summer months.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

“At Kellogg, we strive each and every day to ensure that people are not just fed, but fulfilled,” said Michael Browne, Vice President, wholesale channel, Kellogg Company. “We know that summertime can be challenging for many when kids aren’t in school, and so we’re pleased to partner with Strack & Van Til to support the Food Bank and ensure that more families are getting access to needed meals.”

Strack & Van Til President and CEO Jeff Strack said the Highland-based supermarket chain, which has 20 locations around Northwest Indiana, wants to ensure Region children still have access to proper nutrition during the summer break.

“Childhood nutrition is important year-round," Strack said. “This summer, Strack & Van Til is proud to partner with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Kellogg’s to help families provide proper nutritional meals for their children while they are on break."

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has delivered more than 5 million meals to needy residents across the Calumet Region since 1982.

"Summer Nutrition Programs can make a huge difference for the thousands of children in Northwest Indiana whose families struggle to afford enough nutritious food," Garcia said.

For more information, visit www.foodbanknwi.org.

