Timeline of Strack & Van Til being saved

December 2016: Central Grocers begins exploring a sale of itself and its assets.

March 2017: Strack & Van Til announces it will close five stores, including one in Merrillville.

April 2017: Central Grocers announces it will close 9 Ultra stores and sell off 22 Strack & Van Til stores.

May 2017: Creditors sue to force Central Grocers into bankruptcy, and it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy two days later. Jewel-Osco bids $100 million for the 19 remaining stores. The co-op warns it will close its Joliet warehouse for want of a buyer, bringing the total number of layoffs to around 1,900.

June 2017: Central Grocers begins liquidating $20 million in groceries.

July 2017: An auction is held for the remaining Strack & Van Til, as well as other Central Grocer assets.

July 11, 2017: The Jeff Strack-led Indiana Grocery Group, which consists of the Strack and Van Til families and a few other, puts in a successful bid for 20 of the remaining Strack & Van Til, Ultra Foods and Town & Country stores.

Aug. 3, 2017: Indiana Grocery Group closes the deal to buy the remaining Strack & Van Til stores.