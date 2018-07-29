Thousands of employees feared for their jobs and pensions. Charitable organizations worried about what they'd do if they lost one of their largest and more reliable corporate supporters. Families across Northwest Indiana were faced with losing the longtime hometown grocery chain where they had shopped for meat, produce and other staples for generations.
Things looked bleak.
Strack & Van Til, a local grocery founded by Ernie Strack and Nick Van Til in 1959 that had outlasted so many other local grocers in Northwest Indiana, looked like it might not survive 2017.
Angry creditors forced its parent company, Central Grocers, into bankruptcy. The Joliet-based cooperative, which had acquired Strack & Van Til in the 1990s, started liquidating its inventory and shuttered 14 Ultra Foods and Strack & Van Til stores, laying off 1,900 workers. Jewel-Osco stepped in with a bid to buy the remaining Strack & Van Til stores, threatening to wipe the longtime local brand off the map.
But members of the Strack and Van Til families didn't want to see everything they had worked for over the decades disappear from the landscape.
The Jeff Strack-helmed Indiana Grocery Group, which includes members of the Strack and Van Til families, former longtime Strack & Van Til CEO Dave Wilkinson and other investors, entered the bankruptcy court-supervised auction in New York City.
They won.
"It look a lot of hard work from a lot of people to win the bid and the auction and have a successful closing," Jeff Strack said. "The closing was a big relief. It was a new chapter starting at Strack & Van Til."
Indiana Grocery Group closed on the deal to buy back the stores for $91.3 million, plus the cost of inventory, on Aug. 3. Keeping Strack & Van Til under local ownership was heralded as a "huge victory for the Region" and credited with saving at least 220 jobs at the corporate office in Highland and at a Merrillville store Jewel-Osco didn't want, as well as potentially hundreds more at local vendors.
Jeff Strack entered into the auction nervously, not knowing what to anticipate. But he tried to remain confident.
"I realized it was a good possibility (that Strack & Van Til would cease to exist), but never allowed myself to think that would be the ultimate outcome," Strack said. "Everything happened so fast there wasn't time to sit down and dwell on it."
"Jewel was the stalking horse in the bankruptcy process," he said. "They were in the pole position, but for whatever reason it worked out for us. There were a lot of 'ifs,' but we were awarded the winning bid. I thought my grandfather must be looking down on this, gave Frank Van Til a hug and called my wife. It was a special day."
Strack flew back that night to share the news with employees at Strack & Van Til's corporate office and stores, but didn't have much time to bask in the glow of victory.
"We had to get a lot of work done in a short amount of time to close the deal," he said. "And we had to focus on moving forward as a new organization. ... Looking back, it's still surreal that we were able to pull that off, going up against a large organization and in some aspects flying by the seat of our pants. It's a good feeling but it's also a big responsibility to make sure the company keeps moving forward."
Community impact
Many local charities such as the Salvation Army and United Way were relieved that the grocery chain survived.
"Strack & Van Til has been a generous supporter and partner of the Food Bank for more than three decades," Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Executive Director Steve Beekman said. "From board and committee leadership to financial contributions and hunger relief advocacy, Strack & Van Til continues to play an enormous role in the Food Bank’s ability to fight hunger in Northwest Indiana. The Food Bank — and this community — is fortunate to have a dedicated and giving partner in Strack & Van Til."
Longtime employees, at least those who hadn't left to find new jobs because of the uncertainty, were overjoyed.
"It was awesome. I was elated," said Patty Bielak, an employee at the St. John store who has worked for Strack & Van Til since 1978. "I've worked for the Strack & Van Til family back when it was Jeff's grandfather, then his dad and now Jeff. It's an awesome thing to be part of the family. They're a wonderful, family-oriented business."
Bielak worked her way up from being a bagger to a manager and stepped down to a position of less responsibility when she had to take care of her husband, who's suffering from cancer. She's now a cashier who does cooking demonstrations during meat and seafood sales on the weekend.
She's grateful to be able to continue to work for the company.
"We were worried about our jobs," she said. "We were worried about losing the wages we had in the contract if Jewel took over. We were worried about losing bonuses, vacation, just so many different things."
Strack & Van Til has taken care of its employees for many years and contributed a lot to the community, Bielak said.
"It means a lot to the community," she said. "People don't realize how much it has done for the community. We have helped churches, the food pantry, March of Dimes, the American Cancer Society, which helps people who have been hurt by cancer. There's so many people who have been touched by Strack & Van Til."
Under new management
Indiana Grocery Group now owns 19 Strack & Van Til stores in Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lowell, Munster, Merrillville, Rensselaer, Schererville, St. John and Valparaiso, as well as a Town & Country in Valparaiso. It converted the last remaining Ultra Foods in Merrillville and a Town & Country in Valparaiso to the Strack & Van Til brand.
The company has been working to make the remaining Town & Country the discount, no-frills shopping experience it was originally intended to be to better serve that market in Valparaiso.
"We want our stores to be the heart of the community," Strack said. "We provide jobs to the communities and leadership in various capacities. We want to serve the wants and needs of community for people who often visit multiple times a week. I think Northwest Indiana is fortunate to have family-operated businesses that are successful in business and provide leadership in the community. There are unique brands that mean something in Northwest Indiana and want to make Northwest Indiana a better place to live."
The founding Strack and Van Til families opted to buy Northwest Indiana locations out of bankruptcy because Strack & Van Til, which once had 37 locations in Indiana and Illinois, has a stronger brand in the Hoosier state.
"The brand is much stronger here than in Illinois, and there was some consideration of that when developing a new company," he said.
The new management has been making changes to how the company is run, such as by closing all stores by 11 p.m.
"We realize it may be inconvenient to some consumers, but we're still open 17 hours a day," Strack said. "It gives the night crew more time to come in and get the stores in business-ready shape for the following day. We don't see as many late-night shoppers as we once did, so it makes sense to close an hour earlier."
Strack & Van Til also switched to the new wholesaler AWG, allowing it to add 3,000 new private label products. It launched curbside pickup, home delivery and new meal options that are easy to prepare at home, such as microwavable bags of seafood like shrimp and salmon.
"The grocery industry has been changing at a rapid pace," Strack said. "While a business plan might have looked five to 10 years down the road, now you're looking a year or two down the road. You have to make the right moves that don't have a negative impact on your organization."
Management has been working on rebuilding the culture at the Strack and Van Til stores to ensure a positive shopping experience.
"Ultimately we want to grow our company," Strack said. "We want to grow our company in a responsible manner and continue to be part of the Northwest Indiana community that we've served for 75 years. It's exciting, the one-year anniversary. It's a nice milestone. We're doing the best we can every day to ensure many more anniversaries as we move forward."