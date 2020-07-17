You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Strack & Van Til, Meijer to start requiring customers to wear face masks
breaking urgent

Strack & Van Til, Meijer to start requiring customers to wear face masks

{{featured_button_text}}
Strack & Van Til

Janie Jimenez of Griffith ponders a hamburger decision May 6 in the Highland Strack & Van Til. Strack & Van Til and Meijer will start requiring customers to wear masks in its stores next week.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Strack & Van Til and Meijer will start requiring customers to wear masks in its stores next week.

The Highland-based chain of 20 supermarkets in Northwest Indiana and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer are joining a growing list of retailers across the country that are now requiring face coverings, which doctors have recommended as a way to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus that has killed more than 138,000 Americans in just a few months.

"Starting on Thursday, July 23, Strack & Van Til will require customers to wear a mask or face covering when shopping in our stores," Strack & Van Til CEO and President Jeff Strack said. "We understand that people have different opinions on wearing masks, but the safety and wellbeing of our associates, customers and community continues to be our number one priority."

The National Retail Federation, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and other industry groups have encouraged stores nationwide to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to wear masks to reduce the spread of coronavirus that has infected more than 14 million people and killed more than 595,000 worldwide.

Meijer, which operates 253 superstores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, will start requiring masks in its stores on Monday. Locally, Meijer has stores in Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Michigan City and Flossmoor.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts