Strack & Van Til, Meijer to start requiring customers to wear face masks

Strack & Van Til and Meijer will start requiring customers to wear masks in its stores next week.
The Highland-based chain of 20 supermarkets in Northwest Indiana and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer are joining a growing list of retailers across the country that are now requiring face coverings, which doctors have recommended as a way to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus that has killed more than 138,000 Americans in just a few months.
"Starting on Thursday, July 23, Strack & Van Til will require customers to wear a mask or face covering when shopping in our stores," Strack & Van Til CEO and President Jeff Strack said. "We understand that people have different opinions on wearing masks, but the safety and wellbeing of our associates, customers and community continues to be our number one priority."
The National Retail Federation, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Business Roundtable and other industry groups have encouraged stores nationwide to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to wear masks to reduce the spread of coronavirus that has infected more than 14 million people and killed more than 595,000 worldwide.
Meijer, which operates 253 superstores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, will start requiring masks in its stores on Monday. Locally, Meijer has stores in Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Michigan City and Flossmoor.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.