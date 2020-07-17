Strack & Van Til, Meijer to start requiring customers to wear face masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strack & Van Til and Meijer will start requiring customers to wear masks in its stores next week.

The Highland-based chain of 20 supermarkets in Northwest Indiana and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer are joining a growing list of retailers across the country that are now requiring face coverings, which doctors have recommended as a way to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus that has killed more than 138,000 Americans in just a few months.

"Starting on Thursday, July 23, Strack & Van Til will require customers to wear a mask or face covering when shopping in our stores," Strack & Van Til CEO and President Jeff Strack said. "We understand that people have different opinions on wearing masks, but the safety and wellbeing of our associates, customers and community continues to be our number one priority."