Strack & Van Til partners with Food Bank to feed more than 3,000 families for the holidays

Strack & Van Til is helping feed the needy this holiday season.
The Highland-based supermarket chain of 21 grocery stores across Northwest Indiana is teaming up with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to feed more than 3,000 families in need. The Merrillville-based Food Bank of Northwest Indiana works with 115 food pantries and soup kitchens across the Calumet Region.
“The holidays tend to add an extra point of stress for families who are already facing the challenge of putting food on the table consistently," said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “With the lingering effects of the pandemic and the hardships that so many are dealing with, we appreciate Strack & Van Til for leading this effort to provide food for the body and a holiday inspiration for the soul."
Strack & Van Til President and CEO Jeff Strack recently visited the Food Bank of NWI along with a team of store managers and employees to pack the donated groceries for holiday meals. Strack & Van Til also is doing a Checkout Challenge at its stores through Jan. 2, in which customers can round up their grocery bills at the register to give the difference to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
“Once again Strack & Van Til and Town & Country are proud to partner with the Food Bank of NWI in the annual holiday round-up campaign. Our customers and community have embraced this as a way to donate small amounts of change that end up making a big impact in the community. We are proud to be the conduit between our customers and those that need help the most," Strack said.
Last year, more than 697,000 people have contributed meals through the Checkout Challenge.
“Strack & Van Til is Indiana’s grocery store and has been a long-time partner of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, aligning in our mission and values," said Garcia. “We celebrate the efforts of the customers, cashiers, store managers, and everyone involved with collectively helping to provide much-needed food assistance for our neighbors."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
Open
'A place for families and kids'
'Kid-approved'
Open
Closed
Reopen
Open
#Blessed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership
Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership