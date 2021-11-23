Strack & Van Til partners with Food Bank to feed more than 3,000 families for the holidays

Strack & Van Til is helping feed the needy this holiday season.

The Highland-based supermarket chain of 21 grocery stores across Northwest Indiana is teaming up with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to feed more than 3,000 families in need. The Merrillville-based Food Bank of Northwest Indiana works with 115 food pantries and soup kitchens across the Calumet Region.

“The holidays tend to add an extra point of stress for families who are already facing the challenge of putting food on the table consistently," said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “With the lingering effects of the pandemic and the hardships that so many are dealing with, we appreciate Strack & Van Til for leading this effort to provide food for the body and a holiday inspiration for the soul."

Strack & Van Til President and CEO Jeff Strack recently visited the Food Bank of NWI along with a team of store managers and employees to pack the donated groceries for holiday meals. Strack & Van Til also is doing a Checkout Challenge at its stores through Jan. 2, in which customers can round up their grocery bills at the register to give the difference to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.