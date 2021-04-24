Strack & Van Til raised $45,772 to feed needy seniors

Strack & Van Til raised $45,772.05 during its recent Checkout Challenge to help Meals on Wheels to provide nutritious food to needy seniors across Northwest Indiana.
Customers rounded up their purchases in the checkout aisle to benefit Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana and the Visiting Nurse Association of Northwest Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program in Porter County.
“Strack & Van Til customers continue to amaze us with their compassion and generosity,” Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack said. “The health and well-being of people in the communities we serve is so important to everyone at Strack & Van Til, and we are thrilled that our customers gave so much to help our senior neighbors.”
Need has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic. Meals on Wheels provided free meals to COVID patients who were discharged from local hospitals, lunches for the homeless, take-home meals for food-insecure families, and home-delivered meals to seniors who were no longer able to go to closed meal sites.
“We are grateful to Strack & Van Til for their partnership and the patrons who rounded up their shopping,” said Sandra Noe, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana. The Checkout Challenge helps Meals on Wheels meet the surge in demand during the pandemic and keep our commitment to deliver nutrition to seniors and others in need.”
Merrillville-based Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana serves 1,600 meals a day to people Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The nonprofit has prepared and delivered more than 8 million meals since 1977.
The Valparaiso-based VNA of NWI feeds 250 people a day in Porter County.
“Strack & Van Til and their customers time and time again help provide for those in need in our community through the Checkout Challenge. We appreciate their support for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County,” said Bob Franko, president and CEO of the VNA of NWI. “The funds donated will help VNA of NWI continue to provide hot, nutritious meals and the warm smile of a volunteer driver to isolated seniors and others not able to shop for and prepare meals themselves.”
For more information or to register for meals, visit www.mownwi.org or vnanwi.org/.