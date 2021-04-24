Strack & Van Til raised $45,772 to feed needy seniors

Strack & Van Til raised $45,772.05 during its recent Checkout Challenge to help Meals on Wheels to provide nutritious food to needy seniors across Northwest Indiana.

Customers rounded up their purchases in the checkout aisle to benefit Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana and the Visiting Nurse Association of Northwest Indiana’s Meals on Wheels program in Porter County.

“Strack & Van Til customers continue to amaze us with their compassion and generosity,” Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack said. “The health and well-being of people in the communities we serve is so important to everyone at Strack & Van Til, and we are thrilled that our customers gave so much to help our senior neighbors.”

Need has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic. Meals on Wheels provided free meals to COVID patients who were discharged from local hospitals, lunches for the homeless, take-home meals for food-insecure families, and home-delivered meals to seniors who were no longer able to go to closed meal sites.