Strack & Van Til raised $46,000 for the Salvation Army, donated $50,000 to the United Way

Strack & Van Til hasn't been suffering the way many local businesses have during the coronavirus pandemic, because people have been stockpiling groceries, paper products and supplies while largely holed up at home during the state's stay at home order.
That puts the Region's largest grocery store chain in a position to help the community out in a time of need, CEO Jeff Strack said.
Highland-based Strack & Van Til, which has 20 stores throughout the Region, raised $46,000 from customers rounding up their grocery bills for a “Check-Out Challenge” for The Salvation Army, whose food pantries are serving five times as many people during the COVID-19 outbreak. The supermarket chain also is making a $50,000 corporate donation to the United Ways in Lake and Porter County to help feed people affected by the public health crisis.
"It's really coming into focus that we need to help feed our community," Strack said. "With all the events that have taken place over the last 30 days, people are starting to need assistance. There are people displaced from jobs, families that need a hand up in some areas, and individuals who need some assistance during this time."
Strack & Van Til's donations will help stock food pantries and feed working families that have fallen on hard times, Strack said. The supermarket's next Checkout Challenges in which customers can round up to donate to a local charity will benefit Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
Each will get two weeks, as Strack & Van Til tries to help as many organizations out as possible in a fluid and evolving situation, Strack said.
Though some customers have been in personal financial straits or faced uncertainty about household income, donations have stayed steady at the checkout aisles. Many people can see the hardship the pandemic is causing, he said.
"It's clear there will be some longer-term effect on the community," Strack said. "But people and local businesses are stepping up to feed people and that's encouraging. A lot of agencies are coordinating for the greater good and helping the community out in a crisis."
Strack & Van Til stores were swamped for the first 10 days of the coronavirus crisis, Strack said. Visits have fallen below last year's levels as the period of social isolation stretches on, but customers have been spending more as they are no longer eating as much at restaurants or schools.
"It's been challenging since March 11," Strack said. "There's not a food shortage, but it's been hard on the supply chain and there are some product shortages with toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and other items."
Strack & Van Til hopes to see the community recover from the COVID-19 outbreak that's been so disruptive.
"This shows why local businesses matter in Northwest Indiana," Strack said. "We support each other, even competitors. We're all affected by this. Local businesses still matter in Northwest Indiana and there are plenty of examples of local businesses doing their part."