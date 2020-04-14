Strack & Van Til raised $46,000 for the Salvation Army, donated $50,000 to the United Way

Each will get two weeks, as Strack & Van Til tries to help as many organizations out as possible in a fluid and evolving situation, Strack said.

Though some customers have been in personal financial straits or faced uncertainty about household income, donations have stayed steady at the checkout aisles. Many people can see the hardship the pandemic is causing, he said.

"It's clear there will be some longer-term effect on the community," Strack said. "But people and local businesses are stepping up to feed people and that's encouraging. A lot of agencies are coordinating for the greater good and helping the community out in a crisis."

Strack & Van Til stores were swamped for the first 10 days of the coronavirus crisis, Strack said. Visits have fallen below last year's levels as the period of social isolation stretches on, but customers have been spending more as they are no longer eating as much at restaurants or schools.

"It's been challenging since March 11," Strack said. "There's not a food shortage, but it's been hard on the supply chain and there are some product shortages with toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and other items."

Strack & Van Til hopes to see the community recover from the COVID-19 outbreak that's been so disruptive.