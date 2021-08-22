Strack & Van Til raises $26,000 for Salvation Army

Strack & Van Til customers raised more than $26,000 for the Salvation Army of Lake County by rounding up to the nearest dollar when buying their groceries.

Customers at 15 Strack & Van Til Food Markets in Lake County rounded up their grocery bills in the checkout aisle to help neighbors in need during a two-week Checkout Challenge that runs from late July through early August.

“We want to publicly thank Strack & Van Til customers for their generous donations at the register and compassion for our neighbors in need,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Every dollar donated will stay in the community and collectively make a difference to provide food, emergency assistance, and other needed resources to those working hard to make ends meet.”

The donations will go to Salvation Army corps community centers in Gary, Hammond, and East Chicago. The money will go to food, emergency assistance, after-school programs, music lessons, art classes and youth programming.