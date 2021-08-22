Strack & Van Til raises $26,000 for Salvation Army

Strack & Van Til customers raised more than $26,000 for the Salvation Army of Lake County by rounding up to the nearest dollar when buying their groceries.
Customers at 15 Strack & Van Til Food Markets in Lake County rounded up their grocery bills in the checkout aisle to help neighbors in need during a two-week Checkout Challenge that runs from late July through early August.
“We want to publicly thank Strack & Van Til customers for their generous donations at the register and compassion for our neighbors in need,” said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Every dollar donated will stay in the community and collectively make a difference to provide food, emergency assistance, and other needed resources to those working hard to make ends meet.”
The donations will go to Salvation Army corps community centers in Gary, Hammond, and East Chicago. The money will go to food, emergency assistance, after-school programs, music lessons, art classes and youth programming.
The Highland-based supermarket chain, which operates 20 grocery stores across Northwest Indiana, also ran a concurrent Checkout Challenge to benefit the Salvation Army of Porter County at its Porter County stores, including the Town & Country grocery store in Valparaiso. The Porter County chapter provides similar services such as emergency assistance and archery lessons for youth.
The nonprofit offers the community an array of services, including a food pantry, homelessness prevention, alcohol and drug rehabilitation services and disaster relief.
For more information about the Salvation Army's charitable efforts in Northwest Indiana, visit www.salarmylakecounty.org.
