Strack & Van Til raises $30,000 for Salvation Army through Checkout Challenge

Strack & Van Til raised $30,000 during a recent Checkout Challenge campaign to help the The Salvation Army of Lake County serve those affected by the pandemic.

Customers were asked by cashiers to round up to the nearest dollar during checkout for a two-week period ending Sept. 13 at Strack & Van Til supermarkets across Northwest Indiana. The donated change added up to $30,000, or about $5,000 more than last year.

“Raising more money than last year will help us meet the increasing needs of households hurt most by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Captain Brian Clark, coordinator for The Salvation Army Lake County. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership of Strack & Van Til. From the Red Kettle Campaign to the Checkout Challenge and more, the generosity of the company and its customers play an important role in our fight against hunger and poverty in Northwest Indiana.”

The Salvation Army of Lake County operates core community centers in Munster, East Chicago and Gary. It works with townships to assist those in need in outlying areas of Lake County. It has been swamped with increased demands for emergency assistance for food, rent and utilities since the COVID-19 pandemic started.