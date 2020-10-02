Strack & Van Til raises $30,000 for Salvation Army through Checkout Challenge

Strack & Van Til raised $30,000 during a recent Checkout Challenge campaign to help the The Salvation Army of Lake County serve those affected by the pandemic.
Customers were asked by cashiers to round up to the nearest dollar during checkout for a two-week period ending Sept. 13 at Strack & Van Til supermarkets across Northwest Indiana. The donated change added up to $30,000, or about $5,000 more than last year.
“Raising more money than last year will help us meet the increasing needs of households hurt most by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Captain Brian Clark, coordinator for The Salvation Army Lake County. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership of Strack & Van Til. From the Red Kettle Campaign to the Checkout Challenge and more, the generosity of the company and its customers play an important role in our fight against hunger and poverty in Northwest Indiana.”
The Salvation Army of Lake County operates core community centers in Munster, East Chicago and Gary. It works with townships to assist those in need in outlying areas of Lake County. It has been swamped with increased demands for emergency assistance for food, rent and utilities since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“The Salvation Army is one of our favorite organizations to support,” said David Wilkinson, chief operating officer of Highland-based Strack & Van Til, which operations 20 grocery stores around the Calumet Region. “They along with other nonprofits we support do so much good in the community. The Checkout Challenge is an easy way to engage our caring customers to help our neighbors in need.”
For more information, visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org or email Kevin.Feldman@usc.SalvationArmy.org.
2020 The Best of the Region
2020 The Times Best of the Region
Welcome to The Times Media Company’s Best of the Region for 2020.
When voting began in early March, we couldn't have predicted the changes to business as usual that we have experienced.
Still, thanks to the pluck of local entrepreneurs and dedication of our readers, we are presenting our annual look at the best restaurants, services, places to live and more in the Region.
This year we added an ambitious 40 categories for a total of 176, and we are proud to profile these businesses and providers that you chose in the monthlong voting.
This contest is the culmination of another year of interacting with our readers, telling stories about people and places that make a difference in our communities and championing the local businesses that serve as the backbone of the Region. It's also a testament to the resilience of the Region.
This is a process you, our readers, take seriously, casting 320,282 total votes, up 28% from 2019. That includes an 11% increase in write-in votes.
All this from 36,068 registered users, an increase of 84% from 2019. That speaks to more than the fact that we have been spending a lot more time at home. It expresses the understanding that the Region is poised to rebound from the limitations imposed by the coronavirus.
What accounts for the staying power of Best of the Region? Perhaps it's how we recognize the value of hard work and the chance to applaud businesses that respect our time and resources and consistently exceed our expectations. A Best of the Region nod is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces those efforts.
These pages contain a number of first-time winners including Anytime Fitness, Jay Marie Salon & Spa and the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce in addition to stalwarts such as Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Centier Bank and Strack & Van Til that annually dominate their categories. But whether the business is big or small, time-honored or cutting-edge, all have excellence in common.
So on behalf of the Times, I’d like thank the readers who took the time to thoughtfully complete the ballot and offer our congratulations to the winners. Here’s to another year of “the best” in the Region!
Chris White
Publisher
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.