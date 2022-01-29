Strack & Van Til raises money for Food Bank, St. Jude House

Strack & Van Til recently raised money for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and the St. Jude House shelter in Crown Point.

The Highland-based supermarket chain, which has more than 20 locations across Northwest Indiana, raised $225,365.56 from its customers to help people struggling with hunger during the November/December Checkout Challenge for the Food Bank.

“This year’s Checkout Challenge results reveal the tremendous impact of a community rallying together to help our neighbors," said Victor A. Garcia, the president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “Strack & Van Til customers accomplished this by caring enough to contribute spare change from their grocery bill”.

Strack & Van Til asked customers to round up their bills when shopping.

“Strack & Van Til and Town & Country — we’re proud to be a conduit for this community through the 2021 round-up campaign. Our customers have come together and contributed more than $225,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. That is truly neighbors coming together to help out neighbors and make a difference in our community," said Jeff Strack, the president and CEO of Strack & Van Til.

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will be able to feed many people in need.

“We are extremely grateful to Strack & Van Til cashiers and store managers for supporting our efforts, by simply asking customers to 'round up' their bill,” Garcia said. "They consistently asked because they understand that each dollar raised provides critical food assistance to those who need it most. With the total raised, we can provide more than a half a million meals to hungry children, seniors, individuals and families in our community.”

The Highland stores raised enough to provide 66,246 meals, St John enough to furnish 64,453 meals and the Valparaiso Calumet Ave location enough to serve 55,261 meals.

“Strack & Van Til is Indiana’s grocery store and is a valued Premier Partner of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana,” said Garcia. “There is strong alignment with our mission and values. The generosity of their customers and the support of the entire Strack & Van Til team during the Checkout Challenge reflects the value of that relationship to the community."

Strack also gave a $5,000 donation to St. Jude House, an emergency shelter and family violence prevention center in Crown Point.

“We have developed a very strong relationship with St. Jude House and realize all of the good this organization does for people’s safety and health,” said Strack. “The core mission of Strack & Van Til is to make Northwest Indiana a better place to live. We’re fortunate that, through our business, we are able to help organizations like St. Jude House at various capacities. Helping those in our community has always been a priority for Strack & Van Til.”

The money will let the shelter provide three nutritious meals a day to the hundreds of women and children who live there every year.

“Meaningful impact is something all businesses seek when donating generous amounts to local charities. There is no doubt Strack & Van Til continues to be a leader in Northwest Indiana when it comes to corporate responsibility," said Ryan Elinkowski, Executive Director at St. Jude House. “We are so grateful for the generous support Strack & Van Til has given to St. Jude House, as well as so many other organizations in the communities they serve.”

