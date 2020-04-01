Strack & Van Til, Region supermarkets install sneeze guards as COVID-19 precaution

"Any industry where you have that interface, that direct interaction, it will be the new normal," Konrady said.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Erminger believes sneeze guards are here to stay in the grocery business.

"I think pretty much the whole industry will go to this," he said. "Even when the virus has passed, people will want to feel comfortable and trusting."

Strack & Van Til has taken other precautions, such as sanitizing its shopping carts daily and bringing in an outside contractor to do a deep sanitization of all its carts in the middle of the night once a week. It's marked off 6-foot distances at its checkout aisles to encourage social distancing, and added dedicated first responder shopping hours from 6 to 7 a.m. every Sunday on top of its senior shopping time during the same hour Monday through Friday.

"The virus is changing the way people are doing their normal business," Erminger said. "We've always had hand wipes for shoppers to sanitize their carts. One person out of every five or six used to grab them. Now everyone does. They're littered all over the floor and parking lot."

Wiseway in Winfield and the Wise Guys Discount Liquors stores in Merrillville, Hobart and Chesterton also installed sneeze guards at their registers.