Strack & Van Til has rolled out Big Frank's Sausage to more locations.

A favorite among the Eastern European set, the Polish restaurant in East Chicago offers traditional old-world cuisine, boasting that it makes "the best homemade Polish sausage around."

Strack and Van Til recently started stocking Big Frank's sausage at its flagship Highland supermarket at 9632 Cline Ave. in Highland.

It proved popular enough that Strack & Van Til expanded the product to its Schererville, Whiting and East Chicago stores.

Big Frank's owner Stan Stefanski said he was grateful to be given the opportunity to distribute the Polish sausage through Strack and Van Til, a Highland-based chain of 23 supermarkets across Northwest Indiana that also operates the Town & Country store in Valparaiso.

"It's great news," he said. "We just delivered to the Whiting store, so now we're in four stores total."

Big Frank's Sausage has a restaurant and bar at 918 Carroll St. in East Chicago's Roxana neighborhood, not far from the South Shore Line Station. It's also a staple at festivals like Pierogi Fest in Whiting and the newer Kielbasa Fest at Kosciuszko Park in East Chicago.

Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said it was a trial and that Big Frank's will be rolled out to other stores if it sells well at its current locations.

The largest locally run supermarket chain on Northwest Indiana, Strack & Van Til has a long history of stocking local products such as coffee beans from Smalltown Coffee Co., gummy bears from Albanese Candy Company, greenhouse-grown greens from Wilder Fields in Calumet City and a lot of produce from farms in Northern Indiana, Illinois and Michigan.

It also stocks craft beer from many local breweries like Three Floyds, 18th Street, New Oberpfalz and St. John Malt Brothers.