Strack & Van Til sees substantial growth in online business over past year

Strack & Van Til, the Region's largest grocery chain, has seen a substantial increase of more than 50 percent in online shopping over the past year.
"The industry continues to change rapidly and there's more emphasis on the perishable side of the business and more convenience," CEO Jeff Strack said. "The online element is coming more into it not just with groceries but with all retail businesses. We continue to see a dramatic increase in customers using online shopping methods, whether click and collect, where they come to pick it up, or the delivery service we offer."
The Highland-based grocery chain, which operates 20 stores in Northwest Indiana, rolled out curbside pickup at its stores in 2016 and started offering home delivery of groceries through Instacart the following year. It's one of many brick-and-mortar retailers looking to adapt to how e-commerce has changed their business.
"It's been surprising that the community has caught on that fast and it continues to grow at the rate that it is," Strack said.
The services hold wide appeal.
"It's all sorts of people," he said. "During the winter months, people don't want to go outside. You get a lot of people who are time-starved and it makes their lives easier, whether ordering and picking up on the way home from work so they're not spending much time in the store. There's a lot of elderly people that aren't as mobile who are using it. It's a wide range of people. It's been very well-received."
People often say they won't order produce or meat online, sight unseen, but that's not what consumers do in practice, Strack said.
"The surprising thing to us is what we consider to be perishables are the dominant things being sold, whether produce, dairy, meat department, etc.," he said. "I thought those would be the laggards, but they're the ones that are most frequently being purchased. You hear a lot that people want to see it, feel it, touch it, but our online ratings are very high so people are happy with the quality they're getting."
Strack & Van Til also recently launched an app for a free membership program that gives regular customers discounts on many items.
"We're working on how to continue to offer more value to consumers," he said. "We want to reward our best shoppers, to give them even more savings."