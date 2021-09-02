Strack & Van Til sponsoring Hunger Action Month, efforts to feed needy

Strack & Van Til is partnering with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for this year's Feeding America's Hunger Action Month.

The Highland-based supermarket chain and the food bank serving Northwest Indiana hope to raise awareness about how many people suffer from hunger and to make an impact on food insecurity. They seek to make more people aware that millions of Americans must choose between food and other needs.

The Food Bank will host various initiatives in September, including serving fresh fruit, vegetables and other food to nearly 1,000 families at two Mega Mobile Market events. It plans to host a Mega Mobile Market from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Teresa of Avila in Valparaiso and from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Food Bank in Northwest Indiana in Merrillville.

“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It's often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”