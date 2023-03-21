Strack & Van Til has long stocked local products, everything from locally roasted coffee beans from Smalltown Coffee Co. in Crown Point to sweets from Albanese Candy and Zombie Dust Indie Pale Ale from Three Floyds.

The Northwest Indiana supermarket chain is now carrying more locally produced products, including sausage from Big Frank's Sausage in East Chicago, at its flagship Highland supermarket at 9632 Cline Ave.

"We are testing Big Frank’s Sausages at the Highland location," Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said. "If successful we will roll it out to other stores."

A longtime favorite in north Lake County, Big Frank's specializes in Polish cuisine and boasts that it makes "the best homemade Polish sausage around." It operates a restaurant and bar at 918 Carroll St. in East Chicago's Roxana neighborhood. It's also a regular at summer festivals like Pierogi Fest in Whiting and Kielbasa Fest in E.C.

"I am really grateful and excited with the opportunity that Strack & Van Til gave my business," owner Stan Stefanski said. "It's a great thing that they let local small businesses distribute in their products in their store."

Strack & Van Til also is now stocking greenhouse-grown produce from Wilder Fields, which built a state-of-the-art facility to supply local grocery stores and restaurants in the former Target big-box store by the River Oaks Center in Calumet City.

Wilder Fields grows lettuce and other greens year-round. Part of the selling point is that it's locally sourced, which makes it fresher and reduces its carbon footprint.

"We just rolled out Wilder Fields salad greens to all 23 stores," Wilkinson said. "We are excited to partner with a grower that is literally around the corner."

Strack & Van Til has long sought to stock products from local businesses, such as apples from neighboring Michigan, Wilkinson said.

"We source local products as often as available and when growing conditions dictate, particularly in the summer season when we offer Indiana-grown vegetables and melons," he said. "We also carry candy and snacks from Albanese and Superior of St. John in our stores every day."