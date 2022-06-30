Strack & Van Til stores doing Checkout Challenge to raise funds for Salvation Army

Strack & Van Til is asking customers to "round up" for The Salvation Army over the next few weeks, including during the Fourth of July holiday that's typically one of the busiest grocery shopping periods of the year.

The Highland-based grocery store chain will ask customers through July 10 to round up to the nearest dollar to contribute to The Salvation Army of Lake and Porter Counties. The money will help people who need assistance to feed their families, pay the rent or cover utilities bills.

“The fabulous customers of Strack & Van Til raised over $26,000 in just two weeks to support the good work of The Salvation Army during last year’s ‘Checkout Challenge,’” said Captain Brian Clark, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “This year our goal is to raise $30,000 — all of the funds staying in your community to help individuals and families experiencing emergency needs."

The Salvation Army uses the money to provide various services, such as emergency food assistance, senior programs, activities for children and youth and help with bills. The Salvation Army's East Chicago Community Center, for instance, provides lunch and food pantry services to the community, serving the homeless and other people in need.

People can chip in at the 22 Strack & Van Til Food Markets in Lake, Porter and Jasper Counties in Northwest Indiana. Cashiers will ask customers at checkout if they want to round up their bill to help out with the cause.

For more information, visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org or www.SAPorterCounty.org.

