Strack & Van Til to host company-wide job fair Friday

Strack & Van Til, the Region's largest supermarket chain, is hosting a company-wide job fair Friday.

The Highland-based grocery store chain will be taking job applications at its more than 20 locations across Northwest Indiana from 2-6 p.m.

Strack & Van Til has stores in Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, East Chicago, DeMotte, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Rensselaer, Schererville, St. John, Valparaiso and Whiting. While most stores operate under the Strack & Van Til brand, it also runs the Town & Country in Valparaiso, Van Til's in Hammond and the Tysen's Family Food Center in DeMotte.

The local grocery chain with the slogans "Indiana Made" and "It's a Strack & Van Til Thing" will hire for all positions, including department managers and management trainees.

The company said it offers workers a number of benefits such as flexible hours, paid training, sign-on bonuses, paid vacation, holiday pay and opportunity for growth. The retailer said it can work with people's schedules.