Strack & Van Til to host company-wide job fair Friday

Strack & Van Til, the Region's largest supermarket chain, is hosting a company-wide job fair Friday.
The Highland-based grocery store chain will be taking job applications at its more than 20 locations across Northwest Indiana from 2-6 p.m.
Strack & Van Til has stores in Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point, East Chicago, DeMotte, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Rensselaer, Schererville, St. John, Valparaiso and Whiting. While most stores operate under the Strack & Van Til brand, it also runs the Town & Country in Valparaiso, Van Til's in Hammond and the Tysen's Family Food Center in DeMotte.
The local grocery chain with the slogans "Indiana Made" and "It's a Strack & Van Til Thing" will hire for all positions, including department managers and management trainees.
The company said it offers workers a number of benefits such as flexible hours, paid training, sign-on bonuses, paid vacation, holiday pay and opportunity for growth. The retailer said it can work with people's schedules.
Like many employers, Strack & Van Til has been short-handed and looking for more help because of the tight labor market that emerged from the coronavirus pandemic. The supermarket chain has gone so far as to bring back self-checkout lanes that it previously experimented with and removed.
Job seekers should bring resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to interview.
To apply as a management trainee, email textrecruiting@s-vt.com or text Stracks to 97211.
For more information, visit strackandvantil.com.