Strack & Van Til, several of the Highland-based supermarket chain's vendors and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will provide 300 needy families in the Region with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, vegetables and sides.
A Mobile Market distribution center for the Thanksgiving meals will be set up from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 20 at New Creation Church, 9738 5th St., Highland.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for families struggling with hunger. There is the added stress of trying to provide a special holiday meal for the family when resources are already limited. With the generosity of Strack & Van Til and their vendors, we will be able to ease that burden for 300 families,” Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Executive Director Victor Garcia said. “Through our unified effort, we hope to restore the joy of the holiday season for families in need.”
Overall, the Food Bank plans to provide 2,000 traditional Thanksgiving meals to hungry families in Northwest Indiana this year, through its partnerships with local companies. The Merrillville-based nonprofit agency distributes nearly 5 million meals a year to families, seniors, children and individuals in need in Lake and Porter Counties.
For a full schedule, visit foodbanknwi.org/marketplace.