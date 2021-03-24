Strack & Van Til to raise emergency pandemic funding for Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana needs emergency funding to meet the increased need because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Highland-based Strack & Van Til, Northwest Indiana's largest grocery store chain with community roots that date back to 1929, will help raise funds for the Merrillville-based nonprofit that delivers fresh meals to seniors and other homebound individuals.

“Strack & Van Til knows how important Meals on Wheels' service is to the community in the best of times,” Derek Kinney of Strack & Van Til said. “We want to do everything we can to make sure Northwest Indiana seniors keep getting the vital nutrition they need to stay well.”

From March 29 to April 11, all 20 Strack & Van Til supermarkets will host a Round Up campaign at the checkout aisles in which customers can round up their bill to the nearest dollar to help fund Meals for Wheels' home meal delivery. Every $5 raised from donations enables the organization to deliver a healthy nutritious meal to a senior in need.