Strack & Van Til, Town & Country raising funds for Opportunity Enterprises through Check Out Challenge

A Strack & Van Til sign is shown.

Strack & Van Til and Town & Country supermarkets in Porter County are raising funds for Opportunity Enterprises through a Check Out Challenge.

Customers can round up their bills to the nearest dollar in the checkout aisle at the Highland-based grocery chain's stores in Porter County through May 29.

The funds donated will go to benefit Opportunity Enterprises' mission of increasing self-sufficiency of the people with disabilities.

“Strack & Van Til and Town and Country stores are a tremendous partner to Opportunity Enterprises so many levels," said Kacie Ensign, chief development and communications officer for Opportunity Enterprises.

The Valparaiso-based nonprofit has worked to improve the quality of life of the disabled across Northwest Indiana for 55 years, such as by providing them with housing, day programs, employment placement and other services. It helps around 1,000 people a year with the help of a staff of 360 and many volunteers.

"From hiring individuals that utilize Opportunity Enterprises’ programs and services to volunteering and giving back, Strack’s thoughtfulness truly helps our organization create a fully integrated community where life for persons with developmental disabilities is valuable, purposeful and fulfilling," Ensign said. "Strack’s Checkout Challenge initiative is just one more conduit of providing valuable resources so OE can continue quality programming, by spreading awareness of what OE does for so many people and families."

For more information, call 219-464-9621 or visit oppent.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

