LAPORTE — Successes in Hammond and Whiting should inspire LaPorte in its attempt to redevelop a former industrial area.
That’s according to the SmithGroup, a national consulting firm leading the strategic planning for what’s described as the "Heart of LaPorte."
The last of three consecutive meetings for the public to share in the vision being crafted for New Porte Landing and downtown is scheduled Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at State Street Community Church.
By far, the city’s inland lakes have been identified as the biggest asset for LaPorte.
Gregg Calpino, a senior Smithgroup consultant, said Hammond and Whiting took advantage of their lakes and met the challenges posed by industrial contamination to spur new housing and recreational development.
LaPorte has Clear Lake, with a former industrial area surrounding it, to serve as the major focus of strategies for revitalization.
"The environment does pose challenges. Sometimes you just have to have the vision and will to do it," Calpino said.
LaPorte has witnessed some new development, like Dunes Volleyball Club and trails, since the ongoing environmental clean-up of New Porte Landing began 20-years ago.
Two hundred upscale condominiums are also scheduled to start going up soon at nearby Clear Lake.
More than 20 buildings have also undergone façade improvements in the downtown the past few years.
City Planner Beth Shrader said the idea is to outline what else has to be done for the heart of LaPorte to become more of a place to be enjoyed and enticing for additional retailers and restaurants to want to come there.
"We need to make that apparent in the types of projects we select and have those help tell the story that LaPorte is a place worth investing in," she said.
Among the challenges identified by SmithGroup are overcoming blight, noise from trains on the Norfolk Southern tracks and heavy truck traffic downtown.
SmithGroup consultants were involved in Whiting, using its Lake Michigan shoreline and close proximity to Chicago to spur construction of 40 new upscale homes on a contaminated railroad corridor more than a decade ago.
They also played a role in Hammond's Wolf Lake becoming a major source of recreation with amenities like parks, sports fields and amphitheaters after overcoming industrial-related contamination.
"It started just like it did in Whiting, with a vision," Calpino said.
Shrader said a draft of the strategic plan is expected to be presented Thursday and presented to the City Council and Redevelopment Commission after the first of the year.