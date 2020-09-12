Stride running studio sprinting to open multiple Region locations

The Clivers are lifelong runners, dating back to middle school cross country, who have run in 5Ks, 10Ks, marathons, mud races and Spartan races. They lead run clubs in the Winfield and Lake of the Four Seasons area and hope to help people train for whatever races they want to take part in.

"Run clubs can be tricky because some people want to run at a 12-minute-mile pace, while others want to run a 7-minute- or 8-minute-mile," he said. "It's not as tough indoors whenever everyone is on a treadmill and working at their own pace. We want to help people accomplish their individual goals. We really get to know the customers when they sign up so we can help them with their goals."

Stride will help people prepare for marathons, just get in better shape, or keep running when the Midwestern weather isn't cooperative with them running outside, Cliver said.

"In various seasons in the Midwest it can be 100 degrees or 10 degrees out there," he said. "Here you would run with a certified running coach who's an expert and ensuring safety and that you get the most out of the activity."

Stride will employ about 15 people in Crown Point, and the Clivers' 12-year-old autistic son, Elijah, will take a more active role in the business as he gets older.