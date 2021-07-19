Striking Pepsi drivers install inflatable fat cat, seek to resume talks

Drivers cannot predict exactly what their income will be in four years, and some could end up seeing a decline in take-home pay four years from now because of the increased out-of-pocket expenses for health care, he said.

Pepsi drivers striking over potential five-fold increase in health care premiums PepsiCo delivery workers picket outside the company's bottling facility in Munster last week after the company and Teamsters Local 142 union f…

Pepsi did not immediately return a request for comment but has previously said the strike is "disruptive to all parties involved."

Workers at the Munster plant drive Pepsi products to stores across the Midwest, typically within a day's drive. Jackson said the Teamsters union has been able to provide shipping services to Pepsi more cheaply than outside carriers partly because of a lack of overnight and per diem expenses that longer truck trips necessitate.

State Rep. Mike Aranda, who joined the picket lines with workers last week, said he supported and would fight for the striking workers.