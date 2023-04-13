Community Healthcare System will host a Stroke & Diabetes Awareness Fair in Munster later this month.

The health care system with hospitals in Munster, Hobart, East Chicago and Crown Point seeks to educate the public of the health conditions, which rank among the leading causes of death and disability in the United States.

Community Healthcare System will provide the public with information, screenings and support from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

The event is free and open to the public.

People can get free nutritional assessments, stroke risk analyses and screenings for blood pressure and heart rhythm. Community Healthcare System also will offer free labs for hemoglobin A1C and lipid panels.

Presentations include "Stroke is an Emergency — Call 911" by Dr. Andrea DeLeo, "Stroke Alert — Immediate Care Awaits" by Dr. Mark Simaga, "Surgical Management of Stroke" by Dr. Aamir Badruddin, "Stress Less & Eliminate Inflammatory Foods From Your Diet for a Healthier You" by the Diabetes Center, "Treatment of PFO to Reduce Stroke Risk" by Dr. Samer Abbas and "Managing Stroke Risk Factors" by Dr. Ender Akan.

The public also can enjoy refreshments and get the chance to win raffle prizes.

Registration is not required but is recommended.

For more information, call 219-836-3477 or visit comhs.org/programs-and-events/s/stroke-and-diabetes-awareness-fair.