Structural iron and steel workers, the skilled tradesmen who work on construction projects and are prevalent throughout Northwest Indiana, have one of the most dangerous civilian jobs in the country.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports structural iron and steel workers had the fifth highest rate of fatal injuries per 100,000 workers.

Indiana has the fourth-highest concentration of structural iron and steel worker jobs in the country with 0.9 per 1,000 jobs, according to the federal agency. Ironworkers Union Local #395 in Portage has an apprenticeship school in Lake Station and more than 1,200 members who work on construction sites and manufacturing plants across the Region, including on bridges and industrial sites along the lakeshore.

Structural iron and steel workers had 36.1 deaths per 100,000 workers in 2021, the most recent year for which data was available. That’s up from 32.5 fatal workplace injuries per 100,000 workers the previous year.

They face many dangers like overexertion, cuts, sprains and falls from great heights, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Loggers had the most dangerous job in America with 82.2 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Fishing and hunting workers had the second deadliest with 75.2 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers.

Roofers ranked third with 59 deaths per 100,000 workers while aircraft pilots and flight engineers came in fourth with 48.1 deaths per 100,000 workers, the federal agency found.

Truck drivers, garbagemen, underground mining machine operators, construction helpers and electrical power-line installers and repairers rounded out the top 10 nationwide.

Overall, the rate of fatal workplace injuries per 100,000 workers grew from 3.4 in 2020 to 3.6 in 2021, the highest annual rate since 2016.

A total of 5,190 fatal work injuries took place in the United States in 2021, an 8.9% year-over-year increase. It’s estimated a worker died every 101 minutes from a work-related injury in 2021. Transportation injuries were the most frequent cause of death, accounting for nearly 38.2% of work-related fatalities as a whole.

About 1,982 workers suffered fatal injuries during transportation incidents, an 11.5% increase over the previous year.