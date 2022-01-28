 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Studio 4 to offer healthcare workers free hair care services

  • 0
Studio 4 to offer healthcare workers free hair care services

Studio 4 in Griffith is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Studio 4 Salon in Griffith is going to offer free hair care services to healthcare workers in February after the recent surge in the coronavirus pandemic that has swamped local hospitals.

The hair care salon at 420 N. Broad Street in downtown Griffith will offer free styles to all healthcare workers. It will also offer free brow waxes for women in the healthcare field and free neck and beard trims for men to work in healthcare. 

"They work at the local hospitals where there are not enough workers," owner Milena "Millie" Andric said. "It's hard."

Healthcare workers just have to show some form of identification that indicates where they work. 

Studio 4 Salon also will grant healthcare workers $25 off their first coloring for the month of February.

"Healthcare workers have been overworked and overstressed," she said. "It's mentally and physically exhausting. We appreciate them like we appreciate the police. The medical people are dealing with a high influx of COVID patients and we want to show them some gratitude."

People are also reading…

The discounts will be offered for all of February in conjunction with Valentine's Day.

"Valentine's Day is coming up and this has had a big cost for the relationships for many couples," she said. "They suffer and work so hard. I want them to be able to get a good feeling for the love holiday. I don't mind doing this so long as I have the time."

Andric said she was inspired by Grindhouse Cafe, which has offered healthcare workers a free small coffee or discounts. during the coronavirus pandemic surge that followed the rise of the omicron variant.

Studio 4 Salon is open from Tuesday through Saturday. Hours vary.

For more information, call 219-922-4444, visit studio4salonspa.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

IVDiagnostics names new CEO

IVDiagnostics names new CEO

“Her knowledge and expertise in developing commercially viable diagnostic tests was a key factor in determining our next Chief Executive Officer," Co-Founder and Chairman Frank Szczepanski said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts