Studio 4 to offer healthcare workers free hair care services

Studio 4 Salon in Griffith is going to offer free hair care services to healthcare workers in February after the recent surge in the coronavirus pandemic that has swamped local hospitals.

The hair care salon at 420 N. Broad Street in downtown Griffith will offer free styles to all healthcare workers. It will also offer free brow waxes for women in the healthcare field and free neck and beard trims for men to work in healthcare.

"They work at the local hospitals where there are not enough workers," owner Milena "Millie" Andric said. "It's hard."

Healthcare workers just have to show some form of identification that indicates where they work.

Studio 4 Salon also will grant healthcare workers $25 off their first coloring for the month of February.

"Healthcare workers have been overworked and overstressed," she said. "It's mentally and physically exhausting. We appreciate them like we appreciate the police. The medical people are dealing with a high influx of COVID patients and we want to show them some gratitude."

The discounts will be offered for all of February in conjunction with Valentine's Day.

"Valentine's Day is coming up and this has had a big cost for the relationships for many couples," she said. "They suffer and work so hard. I want them to be able to get a good feeling for the love holiday. I don't mind doing this so long as I have the time."

Andric said she was inspired by Grindhouse Cafe, which has offered healthcare workers a free small coffee or discounts. during the coronavirus pandemic surge that followed the rise of the omicron variant.

Studio 4 Salon is open from Tuesday through Saturday. Hours vary.

For more information, call 219-922-4444, visit studio4salonspa.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

