Study details strategies for Borman congestion relief

A study published last week evaluating strategies for reducing traffic congestion and improving safety on Interstate 80/94 presents several methods for achieving those goals, including modifications to interchanges and implementation of ramp metering, shoulder running and other measures.

The Planning and Environmental Linkages study serves as an entry point to a full study of the costs, benefits and environmental and social impacts for the 80/94 FlexRoad project.

“We’re hoping to increase mobility and safety out there,” Indiana Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Matt Deitchley told members of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission at their Thursday meeting. “We’re very excited about it.”

The corridor studied in the I-80/94 Borman Expressway PEL Study runs from the Interstate 65 interchange in Lake County on the east to Illinois 394 in Cook County on the west. The stretch includes 10 interchanges and averages 204,000 vehicles daily at the state line and 158,000 at I-65, according to the study.

Trucks comprise up to 31% of the daily traffic and up to 25% of peak-hour traffic. Sixty percent of westbound and 44% of eastbound traffic in the afternoon peak-period constitutes “through trips,” passing along the entire length of the corridor. Traffic volumes throughout the corridor are forecast to increase by up to 18% during peak periods by 2040, according to the study.

And more than half of the corridor fall into the "high crash frequency" or "high crash severity" categories.

study area.png Indiana and Illinois are studying strategies to improve traffic flow along this stretch of Interstate 80/94.

Strategies

The study discusses eight strategies it says would meet the “purpose and needs” of congestion relief and improved safety. It groups the following strategies into four alternatives, ranging from a base package adopting the first four strategies to an “all options” alternative encompassing all eight. The four alternatives’ estimated costs range from $82.4 million to $139.3 million.

Interchange modifications

The study identifies a traffic bottleneck especially familiar to evening eastbound commuters – the short stretch that includes the exits to southbound Broadway and to Interstate 65.

That bottleneck would limit the effectiveness of any of the other strategies that might be pursued, the study says, and it proposes modification to ramp and shoulder use and addition of an inside lane near the I-65 exit.

94-bway-65.png This graphic shows the current eastbound Interstate 80/94 interchanges at Broadway and Interstate 65, top, and potential changes to help allev…

Sign enhancements

The study suggests addition of warning signs on the approach to the left lane merge at the eastern end of the study area at I-65. Cantilever overhead signs at one mile, one-half mile and at the taper point would make the traffic merger more efficient than the current small, roadside signage, it argues.

The study also argues for the use of “interchange sequence signs” along the corridor. They “could improve traffic operations in both directions by potentially reducing lane changing as well as achieving better lane utilization.”

Eight signs in each direction of travel would “provide advance notice to drivers of the next three or four cross streets/interchanges, including their distance.”

Dynamic shoulder lanes

Use of shoulders as traffic lanes, or hard shoulder running, could be used to alleviate congestion during peak periods on weekdays and potentially on Sundays, the study says, and also could be used in response to accidents or other incidents during non-peak periods.

Electronic overhead signs would indicate when shoulders are open to traffic. The inside shoulder would have a 45 mph speed limit, the study recommends.

dynamic shoulder.png Signs indicate a highway shoulder is open to traffic.

Event management

The event management strategy involves employing strategies to make maintenance and operational activities more efficient. They potentially include providing an incentive to towing operators to arrive on scenes within a specific amount of time, enhancing the Hoosier Helper program and various technology-related information sharing and traffic management systems.

Ramp metering

Ramp meters are traffic signals on entrance ramps that regulate the entry of vehicles to the highway. “Vehicles traveling from an adjacent arterial roadway would access the on-ramp and stop at the ramp meter traffic signal and then be individually released onto the freeway mainline,” the study explains.

Use of adaptive ramp metering would control the traffic lights according to actual traffic or an adaptive algorithm, as opposed to a fixed time rate.

The PEL study recommends ramp meters at Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard, Kennedy Avenue, Cline Avenue, Burr Street, Grant Street and Broadway.

ramp metering.png Traffic lights regulate entry to an interstate highway.

Variable speed limits

“This strategy would adjust speed limits based on real-time traffic, roadway incidents, events, work zones, and/or weather conditions,” the study says.

The speed limits can be enforceable or advisory. The goal is to reduce speed limits in or before areas of congestion in an effort to smooth out traffic flow and reduce the risk of collisions.

The speed limits would be announced on overhead gantry signs.

variable speed limits.png Signs indicate a reduced speed limit as traffic approaches a congested area.

Dynamic lane control

Dynamic lane control involves closing or opening individual traffic lanes “to support needed maintenance and incident management.” Lane closures and openings would be announced by overhead gantry lane control signals in an effort to promote safety.

dynamic lane control.png Dynamic lane control signs are shown.

Queue warnings

Signs would alert motorists that queues or significant slowdowns have developed ahead, “thus improving traffic safety by reducing the potential for rear-end crashes or other secondary incidents.”

The study anticipates at least one sign between each interchange. The warning signs could be located at the edge of overhead gantry signs that would be used in other strategies.

queue warning.png Signs warn traffic to slow.

Next steps

The PEL Study Report was approved by the Federal Highway Administration In April and was published by INDOT last week. The next step for the transportation agencies will be selecting a preferred option from among the alternatives.

alternatives.png This graphic details alternatives a new study proposes to alleviate congestion and improve safety on Interstate 80/94.

Beyond those alternatives, the PEL study also includes preliminary reviews of social and environmental impacts. Further study in those areas would be part of the National Environmental Protection Act process required of major projects accepting federal funding.

With completion of the PEL process, “it is anticipated that INDOT and IDOT will initiate the NEPA and preliminary engineering processes to continue the evaluation of the build alternatives,” according to the study.

The NEPA process could be completed this year, with construction beginning in 2023 and lasting one to two years, the study concludes.

For more information on the project, visit www.indianaflexroad.com.