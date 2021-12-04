Study finds $278 billion investment could eliminate steel industry carbon emissions

The steel industry currently accounts for 7% of greenhouse gas emissions as the world reckons with climate change.
Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel and other steelmakers have been taking actions to reduce their carbon footprint.
BloombergNEF found in a study a $278 billion investment could eliminate the steel industry's greenhouse gas emissions that have led some to characterize it as "one of the world’s most polluting industries." "Decarbonizing Steel: A Net-Zero Pathway” recommends decarbonizing steel by using hydrogen as an energy source, recycling more metal and deploying carbon capture at older integrated steel mills like those in Northwest Indiana.
“The steel industry cannot afford to wait for the 2040s to start its transition,” said Julia Attwood, head of sustainable materials at BNEF and lead author of the report. “The next 10 years could see a massive expansion of steel capacity to meet demand in growing economies, such as India. Today’s new plants are tomorrow’s retrofits. Commissioning natural gas-fired plants could set producers up to have some of the lowest-cost capacity by retrofitting them to burn hydrogen in the 2030s and 2040s. But continuing to build new coal-fired plants will leave producers with only bad options toward a net-zero future by 2050.”
The study found hydrogen could be the cheapest production method by 2050, capturing 31% of the market. Another 45% would come from recycled materials, such as scrap metal melted into new steel at mini mills. Researchers recommend carbon capture for coal-fired plants but also suggest a conversation to electric arc furnaces, with blast furnace production falling to just 18% of steelmaking capacity worldwide.
“The global steel industry is poised to begin a titanic pivot from coal to hydrogen," said Kobad Bhavnagri, head of industrial decarbonization at BNEF. "Green hydrogen is both the cheapest and most practical way to make green steel, once recycling levels are ramped up. This transition will cause both great disruption and great opportunity. Companies and investors don’t yet appreciate the scale of the changes ahead.”
BloombergNEF encouraged policy incentives and suggested the $278 billion cost of decarbonizing the steel industry would be a "relatively modest figure compared to the $172 trillion estimated by BNEF to decarbonize the global energy sector."
