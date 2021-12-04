Study finds $278 billion investment could eliminate steel industry carbon emissions

BloombergNEF found in a study a $278 billion investment could eliminate the steel industry's greenhouse gas emissions that have led some to characterize it as "one of the world’s most polluting industries." "Decarbonizing Steel: A Net-Zero Pathway” recommends decarbonizing steel by using hydrogen as an energy source, recycling more metal and deploying carbon capture at older integrated steel mills like those in Northwest Indiana.

“The steel industry cannot afford to wait for the 2040s to start its transition,” said Julia Attwood, head of sustainable materials at BNEF and lead author of the report. “The next 10 years could see a massive expansion of steel capacity to meet demand in growing economies, such as India. Today’s new plants are tomorrow’s retrofits. Commissioning natural gas-fired plants could set producers up to have some of the lowest-cost capacity by retrofitting them to burn hydrogen in the 2030s and 2040s. But continuing to build new coal-fired plants will leave producers with only bad options toward a net-zero future by 2050.”