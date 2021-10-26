Study finds South Suburban College generates $59.4 million in economic activity

A new study found South Suburban College contributed a great deal of economic development and jobs to the Southland region.

The community college in South Holland was found to have $31.7 million in operating expenditures, $14.4 million in compensation and 427 jobs associated with $59.4 million in economic output. The study, by Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies, found community colleges overall had $3.5 billion in economic output in Illinois, supporting more than 43,000 jobs across the state.

"I believe our country has given greater voice in recent years to the significant impact community colleges have educationally and culturally, but oftentimes the least understood and least measured effect is economically,” said Frank Zuccarelli, chairman of the South Suburban College Board of Trustees. “The detailed research that was conducted through this study revealed some amazing numbers relating to the positive economic value of community colleges in Illinois, and specifically here in the south suburban region.”

The study found South Suburban College students who completed a two-year program without going on to get a four-year degree increased their lifetime earnings by $525,000, generating a 23.5% return on investment.