Subaru helps Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana feed hundreds

Subaru of Indiana, one of the Hoosier state's largest employers with its massive automotive factory in Lafayette, is helping Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana feed hundreds of Region residents this holiday season.
The automaker awarded $90,000 in grants to a dozen nonprofits across the state, including just over $8,600 to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana in Lake County. The money will be used to upgrade the commercial kitchen that provides hot meals to seniors, children and other people in need.
Merrillville-based Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana will be able to purchase new utility carts, insulated coolers, and meal carriers with the money.
“This generous award helps Meals on Wheels purchase insulated meal carriers and commercial kitchen equipment necessary to prepare and deliver 1,700 healthy meals daily throughout Northwest Indiana,” Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana Executive Director Sandra Noe said.
The Subura of Indiana Foundation has donated more than $1.5 million to Indiana nonprofits since 1997.
Subaru's only plant outside Japan is its 4.4 million-square-foot plant in Lafayette, where more than 5,700 Hoosier workers build the Subaru Legacy, the Subaru Outback, the Subaru Impreza and the Subaru Ascent. Careerinfo.net estimates Subaru of Indiana is the 21st largest employer in the Hoosier state.