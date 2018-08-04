Subaru cars have eclipsed 50 years in the U.S. auto market.
First to premiere was the 1968 Subaru 360 — a rear-engine, city runabout manufactured by the Japanese car company from 1958 to 1971.
The bantam two-door weighed only 850 pounds and was the first production vehicle for the Subaru brand.
Today, Subaru pulls back the curtain to reveal its limited production 2018 Subaru WRX STi Type RA.
Based off the automaker’s WRX sedan, the 2018 WRX STi brings a level of performance to the street honed from the World Rally racing circuits.
Only 500 copies of the STi Type RA are built, spawned from last year’s successful four-door sedan speed record attempt (RA) at the fabled German Nurburgring road course in a modified Subaru WRX STi.
With 310 horsepower generated from a 2.5-liter turbocharged intercooled boxer (flat) four-cylinder engine, the 2018 Subaru WRX STi Type RA is the closest a Subaru loyalist can get to a factory-built race car in today’s market.
Subaru WRX STi Type RA comes with all-wheel drive and a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission.
RA’s power assisted rack-and-pinion steering is remarkably quick and irons out S-curves with weighted control that requires less steering wheel input while Subaru’s Active Torque Vectoring AWD provides Velcro-like grip on pavement.
STI’s multi-mode Driver Controlled Center Differential operated by console-mounted switchgear, customizes the all-wheel grip for spirited driving.
Meanwhile, anti-lock ventilated and cross-drilled Brembo brakes safely rein Type RA’s forward momentum.
The five occupant cabin is performance driven with a flat-bottom D-shaped Alcantara clad steering wheel that fronts an at-a-glance gauge cluster for easy recognition of gear selection, speed and other critical driver information.
Race-inspired Recaro front bucket seats come standard and are well bolstered to fit today’s American-framed driver and front passenger comfortably. Back seat riders enjoy adult-size legroom.
However, ride quality suffers from RA’s stiff sport-tuned suspension.
Road noise also bleeds into the cabin while at cruising speed. Under power, all is masked by STi’s throaty exhaust.
With a prudent throttle, fuel economy of 16 miles per gallon in town and 22 mpg on the highway can be achieved.
Price for the 2018 Subaru WRX STi Type RA is $49,855 including freight. An exhilarating driving experience is a no-cost option.