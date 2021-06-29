Substance abuse recovery startup in LaPorte lands venture capital funding

A LaPorte-based startup that seeks to help people recover from substance abuse has landed venture capital funding.

Intrepid Phoenix Ventures is developing an app that will help manage substance abuse recovery to prevent relapse after people go through clinical treatment and then are left responsible for their own recovery. The app will help people, their families and clinicians with tools like a recovery plan, alerts, feedback and connection to resources.

Elevate Ventures Community Ideation Fund invested $20,000 in the company, which aims to improve people's mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical health so they can stay clean and abstain from substance abuse.

“Larry and his team have taken a true ecosystem approach throughout the north central region that will allow Intrepid to deploy their technology, learn quickly, and make necessary adjustments by having active relationships with their customers,” said Nicholas Kuhn, Elevate Ventures’ entrepreneur-in-residence serving Startup South Bend-Elkhart. “It is important for early-stage companies to listen to their end users, but a lot of times, this step goes ignored. Strategic partnerships, such as the ones Intrepid has built, are critical for success.”