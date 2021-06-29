Substance abuse recovery startup in LaPorte lands venture capital funding

A LaPorte-based startup that seeks to help people recover from substance abuse has landed venture capital funding.
Intrepid Phoenix Ventures is developing an app that will help manage substance abuse recovery to prevent relapse after people go through clinical treatment and then are left responsible for their own recovery. The app will help people, their families and clinicians with tools like a recovery plan, alerts, feedback and connection to resources.
Elevate Ventures Community Ideation Fund invested $20,000 in the company, which aims to improve people's mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical health so they can stay clean and abstain from substance abuse.
“Larry and his team have taken a true ecosystem approach throughout the north central region that will allow Intrepid to deploy their technology, learn quickly, and make necessary adjustments by having active relationships with their customers,” said Nicholas Kuhn, Elevate Ventures’ entrepreneur-in-residence serving Startup South Bend-Elkhart. “It is important for early-stage companies to listen to their end users, but a lot of times, this step goes ignored. Strategic partnerships, such as the ones Intrepid has built, are critical for success.”
Founder and President Larry Smith launched Intrepid Phoenix Ventures in 2019 in collaboration with the University of Notre Dame and Bowen Center. Last year, the firm developed a prototype of the app in partnership with Notre Dame's IDEA Center.
The app, which is now in beta testing, aims to reduce economic and geographic barriers to recovery.
Smith said the Elevate funding will allow for expanded features on the app and a desktop version for doctors.
“We are very grateful for Elevate Ventures and the investment in our company,” said founder and President Larry Smith. “The funding enables us to continue development in pursuit of our purpose and vision.”
Evolving out of Indiana's 21st Century Research and Technology Fund, Elevate Ventures has invested more than $116 million in 400 early-stage and high-growth startup companies. Pitchbook named it the most active venture capital fund in the Great Lakes states since 2007.