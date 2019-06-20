Subway, the nearly ubiquitous submarine sandwich chain known for $5 footlongs has been closing restaurants in Northwest Indiana, including in Highland, Hammond, Hobart, Gary, Michigan City, Schererville and Valparaiso.
Bridgeport, Connecticut-based Subway has shuttered more than 2,000 restaurants nationwide over the last two years, including more than 1,100 restaurants last year, as it struggles with changing consumer tastes. Moneywise projects it will be the chain to close the most eateries in the United States in 2019.
Subway has recently closed locations at 9515 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland, 7518 Calumet Ave. in Hammond, 1200 Broadway in Gary, 254 W. Ind. 130 in Valparaiso, 1555 U.S. 41 in the Crossroads Shopping Center in Schererville, 5780 Franklin St. inside the Walmart in Michigan City and at 1905 Southlake Mall in the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
The company did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
A staple of strip malls, the sandwich chain still operates more than 24,200 restaurants nationwide, including multiple Region locations in Hammond, Whiting, Munster, Griffith, Highland, Schererville, St. John, Merrillville, Gary and many other communities.
Founded as Pete's Super Submarines in 1965, Subway grew into the largest restaurant chain in the world with more than 42,000 restaurants across the globe.
Subway has faced increased competition, including in Northwest Indiana, from rival sub chains with more modern menus like Potbelly's, Jersey Mike's, Firehouse Subs and Cousins Subs.