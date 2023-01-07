Sullair brings on new senior vice president of sales for North America.

Sullair, the Michigan City-based air compressor manufacturer, brought on a new senior vice president of sales for North America.

The company, a subsidiary of Hitachi Group that's been a major employer in Michigan City since 1965, hired Joe Beyer to lead its stationary sales in North America.

“Joe Beyer is a proven strategic thinker and leader,” said John Randall, Sullair president and CEO. “He brings a change mindset and will play a key role in driving our strategy to build a more modern, customer-centric business that provides products and solutions for our customers and channel partners.”

Beyer has more than 20 years of experience in industrial sales in North America and Asia. He's helped drive significant revenue growth and also has worked in the compressor industry.

A graduate of Ohio State University and Ohio University, Beyer most recently served as vice president of sales at MIM&E Extrusion at Milacron, a plastics injection and extrusion molding machine manufacturer based in Cincinnati.

“It is an honor to join a company with such a rich legacy as Sullair,” Beyer said. “Building on the company’s strong foundations, I am looking forward to collaborating with the team and expanding their customer-first approach.”

Sullair makes air compressors that are used all around the globe in manufacturing, the oil and gas industry, food processing, construction and other sectors. A subsidiary of Japan-based Hitachi, a giant multinational with $84 billion in revenue and 370,000 employees worldwide, Sullair has manufacturing operations in Michigan City and China.