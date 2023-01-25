 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story urgent

Sullair donates one-of-a-kind heart-of-gold air compressor to charity

  • 0
Sullair donates one-of-a-kind heart-of-gold air compressor to charity

Sullair donated a one-of-a-kind heart-of-gold air compressor to charity.

 Joseph S. Pete

Sullair is donating a one-of-a-kind heart-of-gold air compressor to the American Rental Association Foundation Charity Auction to benefit the American Heart Association.

The Michigan City-based air compressor manufacturer, which has served the construction and other industries since 1965, custom-made a gold-colored compressor valued at $25,000 that it donated to charity. Sullair also gave $10,000 to the American Heart Association’s 2023 Hard Hats with Heart campaign all in recognition of National Heart Month in February.

“Our commitment to our community runs deep,” said John Randall, Sullair president and CEO. “We are thrilled to continue our support for the ARA Foundation and their work supporting the portable rental industry. Given the timing of the auction this year, extending our support to the American Heart Association and their Hard Hats with Heart campaign was an opportunity for us to back a program that promotes health and wellness for our colleagues throughout the manufacturing sector.”

People are also reading…

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The specially made air compressor features hand-written love notes from employees. It's powered by a 49 horsepower diesel engine, delivering 185 cubic feet of air 100 pounds per square inch.

It will be auctioned off in February at the American Rental Association's annual trade show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

It's the fifth straight year Sullair donated an air compressor to the auction.

In 2021, Sullair donated a pink air compressor in honor of breast cancer awareness month to the ARA Foundation Charity Auction. It sold for an auction record of $32,500.

“The ARA Foundation holds an annual action to raise funds to support our programs and Sullair has been a long-time supporter of this event,” said Marcy Wright, American Rental Association’s chief operating officer and chief executive officer. "They have generously donated a customized air compressor each year since 2020 and helped promote these one-of-a-kind compressors to ensure they raise as much as possible for the Foundation. We rely on donations to make a difference and we truly appreciate the support of Sullair.”

Sullair also gave cash to help the American Heart Association fund cardiovascular medical research and educate the public about heart health. Its Hard Hats with Heart initiative seeks to educate those in the construction industry on their cardiovascular health, as a way of addressing the health disparities the construction industry suffers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NIPSCO donates $100,000 to Challenger Learning Center

NIPSCO donates $100,000 to Challenger Learning Center

NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation made a major donation to the educational center at 2300 173rd St where students can go on simulated NASA space missions, marvel at the expanse of stars in the planetarium or be dazzled by laser light shows.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tax season is creeping up! How long experts say to keep your tax documents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts