Sullair donating one-of-a-kind pink portable air compressor for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"October is very important," she said. "We've had a couple of employees come up already who had family members who have suffered from breast cancer or they are survivors themselves. I think it touches a nerve with employees for they themselves to experience this. For Sullair to be able to give back to the community and do something like this is important to the company."

An estimated 270,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer, and about 40,000 die of the disease every year.

"When we think about breast cancer, we automatically think of women," said Beth White Carona, executive director of Susan G. Komen Chicago. "We forget that there are men who have breast cancer. Men do get breast cancer. About 4,600 new cases are diagnosed in men every year. Men also play an important role in breast cancer whether it is their daughter or their spouse or their sister or sister-in-law or mother-in-law. It is not just a women's disease. It's a disease that affects everybody."

Breast cancer does not discriminate, potentially afflicting anyone regardless of background, Carona said.