Sullair, the longtime air compressor manufacturer in Michigan City, has given a local entrepreneur a yearlong membership to the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.

The 58-year-old Hitachi Ltd. subsidiary that makes air compressors paid chamber dues for Heather Conley, the owner of Hermanas Harmony Spa in Michigan City.

The day spa at 7654 E. U.S. 20, provides massage therapy, facials, bodywork and nail services.

Conley founded the spa in 2017. It employs massage therapists and estheticians who provide services like skincare, makeup and waxing in a relaxing environment meant to help destress clients.

“I am very thankful that Sullair chose my business to be the recipient of a full-year chamber of commerce membership," she said. "I am looking forward to our new relationship and continuing to grow in the community. I plan to expand my business in Michigan City and bring more awareness to the health and beauty industry."

The chamber serving Michigan City and LaPorte County launched the program last year allowing larger businesses to grant memberships to smaller businesses, including those owned by minorities, women or veterans.

The hope is that the networking, professional development and other opportunities through the chamber will help the small businesses grow.

“Sullair is dedicated to supporting businesses in the Michigan City region that offer services and opportunities to improve our lives and the lives of those who live in our communities," Sullair HR and Community Action Lead Kelly Molchan said. "We are excited to support Hermanas Harmony Spa for better health and well-being of anyone who enjoys a relaxing massage, manicure, or facial right here in our neighborhood."