Sullair hires first Compressed Air Academy graduates
Sullair has hired Drake Adams, a graduate of the company's Compressed Air Academy graduate.

Sullair, a Michigan City-based manufacturer of air compressors, started a Compressed Air Academy at Michigan City High School to ensure a pipeline of qualified workers in the future.

Now, the company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Hitachi, Ltd., has hired the first two graduates of the two-year program.

Sullair hired Compressed Air Academy graduates Drake Adams and Matthew Ramirez for its Summer Assembly Program, a 90-day program that prepares workers for high-paying jobs in the manufacturing of portable and industrial air compressor lines.

“The Compressed Air Academy gave me great insight into the things we do at Sullair each day,” said Adams, who joined in mid-June and now works on the small and medium portables line. “The program was instrumental to me being able to step in and quickly make an impact. The Summer Assembly Program is a great job to get right out of high school and a nice way to get my feet wet.”

He plans to become an electrician and starts an apprenticeship this fall.

Ramirez, who joined this month, plans to study civil engineering at Purdue University this fall.

Sullair, which makes air compressors for the manufacturing, construction, energy and food processing sectors, donated a ShopTek industrial air compressor to Michigan City Area Schools in 2018 to launch the first-of-its-kind program. High school juniors and seniors learn how to operate, troubleshoot and repair air compressors so they can work with Sullair and other Northwest Indiana companies.

“The Compressed Air Academy is an important initiative for Sullair,” said Brian Tylisz, Sullair's senior vice president of sales in the Americas. “Today’s tight labor market reinforces how critical it is to form these community partnerships and create career pathways while students are still in school. It’s a win-win situation, and we hope Drake and Matt are the first of many who work for Sullair.”

For more information, visit sullair.com.

