Sullair hires first Compressed Air Academy graduates

Sullair, a Michigan City-based manufacturer of air compressors, started a Compressed Air Academy at Michigan City High School to ensure a pipeline of qualified workers in the future.

Now, the company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Hitachi, Ltd., has hired the first two graduates of the two-year program.

Sullair hired Compressed Air Academy graduates Drake Adams and Matthew Ramirez for its Summer Assembly Program, a 90-day program that prepares workers for high-paying jobs in the manufacturing of portable and industrial air compressor lines.

“The Compressed Air Academy gave me great insight into the things we do at Sullair each day,” said Adams, who joined in mid-June and now works on the small and medium portables line. “The program was instrumental to me being able to step in and quickly make an impact. The Summer Assembly Program is a great job to get right out of high school and a nice way to get my feet wet.”

He plans to become an electrician and starts an apprenticeship this fall.

Ramirez, who joined this month, plans to study civil engineering at Purdue University this fall.