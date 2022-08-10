Sullair marks five years as Hitachi Group subsidiary

Sullair, a major employer in Michigan City, recently marked five years of being a subsidiary of Japan-based Hitachi Group.

The air compressor manufacturer, which has had a significant presence in LaPorte County since 1965, hosted a ceremony with dignitaries including the Consul-General of Japan in Chicago and Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. They hosted a company picnic and planted a cherry blossom tree to commemorate the occasion.

“Hitachi is a world-class, innovative and values-driven organization,” Sullair President and CEO John Randall said. “Joining a company of this caliber and capability has been extremely positive for Sullair, not only because of the direct investments Hitachi has made in our business, but the company’s promotion of Social Innovation Business — a strategy that seeks to improve the lives of people in our community and around the world.”

Hitachi, a multinational that specializes in engineering, electronics, transportation and industrial systems, acquired Sullair in 2017 and has since invested more than $45 million in its Michigan City plant. The company made Sullair part of its Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Systems Group to expand its footprint in North America and expand its compressed air capabilities.

At the ceremony, Hitachi gave Sullair a warrior's helmet known as a Kabuto, which symbolizes courage and good health.