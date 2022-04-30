Sullair Michigan City campus achieves carbon neutrality

Air compressor manufacturer Sullair said it has reached carbon neutrality at its Michigan City campus.

Its parent company, the Japan-based Hitatchi Group Company, aims to become carbon-neutral company-wide by 2023.

The company has been investing in reducing CO2 emissions, including by transitioning to 100% renewable energy and adopting a carbon offset program.

"Sustainability is both at the core of our strategy and a driver of our business," said John Randall, president and CEO of Sullair. "Customers and businesses are increasingly making a conscious effort to buy products and services that help promote sustainability, assist the environment, and reduce the impact of climate change. By establishing this long-term climate roadmap and taking immediate action, we aim to fully play our part in the fight against climate change."

Sullair aims to upgrade 1,110 fluorescent lights at its factories in Michigan City. They will be switched to high-efficiency LED lighting, reducing CO2 by 350 tons.

The company plans to upgrade its 40-year-old HVAC equipment to a new variable refrigerate flow HVAC system that will reduce CO2 by 605 tons each year. It will install 80 pace note devices in Michigan City to monitor each piece of equipment's energy usage.

It's also going to use Renewable Energy Credits to power its Michigan City campus with renewable energy sources, such as wind.

The company also has committed to offset 28,000 mtCO2e through 2025, or the equivalent of 69,501,756 miles driven by the average car, or the amount sequestered by 189 acres of forest per year. Its carbon credits will reforest about 21,298 hectares as part of the Guanaré Forest Plantations on Degraded Grasslands Under Extensive Grazing project in Uruguay.

Reforesting land now grazed by beef cattle is expected to reduce CO2 by 127,000 tons per year.

“Each company has a unique approach to sustainability, and we applaud Sullair for its thoughtful approach and leadership,” said Michael Kasbar, chairman and CEO of World Fuel Services Corporation. “Our experts at World Kinect developed a tailored carbon offset solution that enables Sullair to make immediate progress towards their long-term sustainability goals.”

