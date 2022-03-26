 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sullair's largest-ever capital investment paying off in Michigan City

Sullair has operated in Michigan City since 1965.

 Joseph S. Pete

Sullair has added 25 more full-time jobs since expanding its operations in Michigan City.

The air compressor manufacturer, one of a few clustered in Michigan City, hired welders, assemblers, machine operators and other employers since the expansion project last year. It's the company's largest-ever capital expenditure project and company officials said it's already paying off after the coronavirus pandemic roiled supply chains worldwide.

“With the global supply chain issues impacting the manufacturing industry, the expansion of our Michigan City facility could not have come at a better time,” said John Randall, president and CEO of Sullair. “It has provided us with more flexibility in how we operate our business in this ever-changing environment and enables us to better serve our channel partners and customers.”

The expansion includes the construction of a new 80,000-square-foot fabrication shop that makes Sullair more vertically integrated so it's more self-sustaining in its operations. It also increased the company's manufacturing capacity.

Sullair makes air compressors for the construction and manufacturing industries, as well as air ends and other components for the oil and gas sectors.

It designs and manufactures rotors and air end assemblies at its Michigan City campus. It recently also invested more than $16 million with Hitachi to upgrade its rotor shop equipment.

“We’ve been a part of the Michigan City community for more than 55 years, and this investment planted our roots even deeper," Randall said.

