Summer Doc Festival, Divas of Gospel concert coming to The Glen Theatre

The Summer Doc Festival will bring several documentaries to the screen at The Glen Theatre in Gary in June.

The performing arts venture at 20 W. Ridge Road in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood will screen the documentary films by Black filmmakers as part of its 11th annual Black Film Festival. "Not Just a Name," "A Loc & Twist," "Roots of the Race Amity Movement," "DiaTribe: From the Village to the Streets" and "SHEROD" will be screened at 7 p.m. June 4.

Board Chairman and State Rep. Vernon G. Smith said the documentaries were some of the best he had seen.

"They were of such a high quality we scheduled this special showing," he said. "The documentaries address topics that are pertinent to minorities and humanitarians and are produced to capture one’s interest. They are very well done."

Gary native and Hollywood actor William L. Johnson, a graduate of Emerson School of Visual and Performing Arts who has performed in a number of full-length and short films, will host the film festival. Actors and producers will be on hand to answer questions after each screening.

It will take place at The Glen, which is owned and operated by the African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc.

The Glen also will host the 12th annual "Divas of Gospel" concert at 7 p.m. May 28.

"Tickets are on sale for the event that will feature some of the best female gospel singers in the Gary area," Smith said. "Among those scheduled are Marie Houston, Pamela Pruitt, Cecelia Tapp, Arlene Taylor, Gloria Morson, Sandra Comer, Lavonne Jarrett, Deborah Moore, Jannie Dates, Myesha Daniels, Mateena Hough, Rose Simmons, Carma Jones, Gloria Hughes and others."

Advance tickets are $15 to the concert and are complementary to the film festival. They can be picked up at Beautiful Things at 4335 Broadway. Tickets at the door are $10 for the film festival and $20 for the concert.

For more information or group tickets, call Smith at 887-2046.

