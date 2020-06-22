Summer of the RV? Region residents buying, inquiring about 'COVID campers'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Munster resident Kimberly Monts O'Banion bought an RV last summer and is thankful she did after the coronavirus pandemic has raised concerns about the safety of air travel and cruise ships.

"I am so happy we did. We get to stay in our own little bubble on vacation," she said. "It is great. We are headed to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, for our big trip this summer. We will go on other little trips hopefully."

This has been shaping up to be the "summer of the COVID camper" with RV sales accelerating in Northwest Indiana and across the nation. Local RV dealerships said they've seen a surge of interest and many first-time buyers as many people cooped up in the house during stay-at-home orders look to go on vacation and travel while still practicing social distancing during the pandemic that has killed more than 118,000 Americans thus far.

RVs let families get out and see the country while still self-isolating, since they include their own living quarters complete with bathrooms and kitchens.

A RV Industry Association survey estimates 46 million Americans will take a RV trip in the next 12 months. About 51% of those planning to travel via RV said health concerns increased their interest in RV camping.