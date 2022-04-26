 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Tree Golf Course closes, looking for buyer to run as golf course

Summer Tree Golf Course closes, looking for buyer to run as golf course

Summer Tree Golf Course is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Summer Tree Golf Course in Crown Point has closed.

The owners are looking to sell the public 18-hole golf course at 2323 E. 101st Ave. to someone who will run it as a golf course. They warn it may end up being developed into a residential subdivision like so many other golf courses around Northwest Indiana and the nation if no one steps up.

The property, located not far off Interstate 65, been on the market for two years.

"There are probably a few weeks left," Vickie Hegan said. "We've been trying all winter to find somebody and aren't sure what's going to happen if we don't."

Hegan Golf is downsizing its portfolio as the company's owners look to scale back. It previously owned the 96-year-old Indian Ridge Country Club in Hobart, the 97-year-old Oak Knoll Golf Club in Crown Point and Pheasant Valley Country Club in Crown Point, a 55-year-old course described as "the scenic nature course" and a "Northwest Indiana masterpiece." 

Paul Hegan still owns Indian Ridge but turned Oak Knoll over to his brother Dave Hegan and sold Pheasant Valley to the Dean White Family Foundation, with plans of transforming it into a YMCA youth camp.

The Hegan family built the Summer Tree Golf Club in the early 1970s. The 18-hole course boasts "natural beauty with rolling, tree-lined fairways, large greens, and five sets of tees for every skill level," as well as "continuous cart paths, new irrigation and drainage."

Notably, the No. 14 tee sits on the highest point of elevation in Lake County.

The course needs maintenance work and the family opted not to reopen it this year. The property has attracted interest from potential buyers but they're mostly developers wanting to subdivide it into single-family homes. The Hegan family would prefer to see it remain a golf course if possible.

For more information, call 219-663-0800.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

