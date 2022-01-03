Super Walmart in Hammond temporarily closes for sanitization amid COVID-19 surge

Walmart temporarily closed its south Hammond location for sanitization amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Arkansas-based retail giant temporarily shut down the location at 7850 Cabela Drive, just off the Indianapolis Boulevard exit from the Borman Expressway, on Sunday afternoon, and will not reopen it until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Walmart is bringing in a third party to do a deep cleaning.

"As an essential business and a member of the Hammond community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time," spokeswoman Ashley Nolan said. "Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."

Walmart employees in Hammond will also take advantage of the temporary closure to restock the shelves.