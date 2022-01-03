 Skip to main content
Super Walmart in Hammond temporarily closes for sanitization amid COVID-19 surge
Walmart temporarily closed its south Hammond location for sanitization amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Arkansas-based retail giant temporarily shut down the location at 7850 Cabela Drive, just off the Indianapolis Boulevard exit from the Borman Expressway, on Sunday afternoon, and will not reopen it until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Walmart is bringing in a third party to do a deep cleaning.

"As an essential business and a member of the Hammond community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time," spokeswoman Ashley Nolan said. "Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."

Walmart employees in Hammond will also take advantage of the temporary closure to restock the shelves.

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," Nolan said. "When the store reopens Tuesday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings."

Walmart also is giving employees vaccinations in-store whether on or off the clock, offering up to two hours of paid leave to get the jab and up to three days or paid leave to recover if they had an adverse reaction.

"These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers," Nolan said. "We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind."

Walmart has a second location in Hammond, off Indianapolis Boulevard in the Marina District by the Chicago border and the Hammond Horseshoe Casino.

