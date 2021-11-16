Superior Construction names new company leaders

PORTAGE — Superior Construction, headquartered locally at Ameriplex at the Port, has named several new business leaders, including a new executive overseeing operations.
The construction company that was founded in Gary and now has offices in Portage and Jacksonville, Florida promoted within the company to fill the leadership roles.
Doug Nichele was promoted to vice president of Midwest operations and senior project manager. Rick McCarthy was named division manager, Great Lakes Heavy Civil.
Southeast Business Unit President Pete Kelley was promoted to chief operating officer and vice president of operations and special initiatives. Kevin McGlinchey was named president, southeast and Florida operations manager. And Julian Rozo was appointed vice president, southeast operations and division manager.
As COO, Kelley will oversee major projects and strategic planning for Superior, which has done major projects like the BP Whiting Refinery expansion, the Gary/Chicago International Airport runway rehabilitation, environmental remediation at U.S. Steel's Gary Works and Chicago Harbor lock stabilization. He’s tasked with building relationships and building up the Superior brand.
McGlinchey has 27 years of experience in the construction industry, working on transportation projects across the country. He will oversee the business unit’s strategic plan and Superior’s design-build project delivery.
Rozo and Nichele led projects as division managers and are now responsible for strategic business partnerships and growing profitability.
McCarthy, who has 15 years of experience in the construction industry, will cultivate business opportunity for the Great Lakes Heavy Civil division.
Superior CEO Nick Largura said all of the new leaders in the company have shown proven leadership that will carry the company forward.
“I have had the opportunity to work personally with each one of these individuals in a variety of capacities. Each one exhibits characteristics consistent with Superior’s core values: treat people well, work in a responsible manner, and never stop innovating,” Largura said. “In the next step of their careers, I look forward to them further demonstrating these values on a daily basis, as well as mapping out career plans for those who aspire towards the same. I look forward to their continued success.”
Superior Construction was founded in the 1920s and has built infrastructure across Northwest Indiana and the country.