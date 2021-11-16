Superior Construction names new company leaders

“I have had the opportunity to work personally with each one of these individuals in a variety of capacities. Each one exhibits characteristics consistent with Superior’s core values: treat people well, work in a responsible manner, and never stop innovating,” Largura said. “In the next step of their careers, I look forward to them further demonstrating these values on a daily basis, as well as mapping out career plans for those who aspire towards the same. I look forward to their continued success.”