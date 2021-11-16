 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Superior Construction names new company leaders
urgent

Superior Construction names new company leaders

Superior Construction names new company leaders

Superior Construction is based at Ameriplex at the Port in Portage.

 Joseph S. Pete

PORTAGE — Superior Construction, headquartered locally at Ameriplex at the Port, has named several new business leaders, including a new executive overseeing operations.

The construction company that was founded in Gary and now has offices in Portage and Jacksonville, Florida promoted within the company to fill the leadership roles.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Doug Nichele was promoted to vice president of Midwest operations and senior project manager. Rick McCarthy was named division manager, Great Lakes Heavy Civil.

Southeast Business Unit President Pete Kelley was promoted to chief operating officer and vice president of operations and special initiatives. Kevin McGlinchey was named president, southeast and Florida operations manager. And Julian Rozo was appointed vice president, southeast operations and division manager.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

As COO, Kelley will oversee major projects and strategic planning for Superior, which has done major projects like the BP Whiting Refinery expansion, the Gary/Chicago International Airport runway rehabilitation, environmental remediation at U.S. Steel's Gary Works and Chicago Harbor lock stabilization. He’s tasked with building relationships and building up the Superior brand.

McGlinchey has 27 years of experience in the construction industry, working on transportation projects across the country. He will oversee the business unit’s strategic plan and Superior’s design-build project delivery.

Rozo and Nichele led projects as division managers and are now responsible for strategic business partnerships and growing profitability.

McCarthy, who has 15 years of experience in the construction industry, will cultivate business opportunity for the Great Lakes Heavy Civil division.

Superior CEO Nick Largura said all of the new leaders in the company have shown proven leadership that will carry the company forward.

“I have had the opportunity to work personally with each one of these individuals in a variety of capacities. Each one exhibits characteristics consistent with Superior’s core values: treat people well, work in a responsible manner, and never stop innovating,” Largura said. “In the next step of their careers, I look forward to them further demonstrating these values on a daily basis, as well as mapping out career plans for those who aspire towards the same. I look forward to their continued success.”

Superior Construction was founded in the 1920s and has built infrastructure across Northwest Indiana and the country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts